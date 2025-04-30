Trump’s 100-day speech: bold claims, Biden jabs, China warning

US leader Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Donald Trump marked his 100th day in office with a fiery speech at a rally in Michigan, addressing supporters and outlining the achievements of his new administration.

This was reported by Sky News on Wednesday, April 30.

What Trump said on his 100th day in office

Trump used the moment to mock Joe Biden, attack "radical leftists," and defend his sweeping tariffs on countries around the world. He praised his administration’s aggressive deportation policy and vowed to continue what he called a mission to save the U.S.

"Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge. It's my solemn duty as commander-in-chief. I have an obligation to save our country," Trump declared.

At the rally, he showed video footage of migrants being sent to prison in El Salvador, prompting cheers from the crowd as images of deportations appeared on screen.

Trump called his first 100 days "most profound change in Washington in nearly 100 years."

Tariffs on China

Trump also claimed that China — now facing tariffs of up to 145% — "has taken more jobs from us than any country has ever taken from another country."

However, he said this didn’t mean diplomacy was off the table. According to Trump, a trade deal with China is close.

"I think it's going to work out. They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. But it's going to be a fair deal," he added.

Previously, Trump said the U.S. would build a "Golden Dome" — a national missile defense shield.

He also claimed it's easier to negotiate with Putin than with Zelensky, despite Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.