Trump sent his Special Envoys to Turkey — media

Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

The senior representatives of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will arrive in Istanbul this Thursday. It will be Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

Reuters reported on it on Tuesday, May 13.

Everything we know about the United States' participation in the Istanbul talks

According to the source, the purpose of the visit is possible talks aimed at finding ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

No official comment has been received from Trump's entourage or the Envoys themselves.

As a reminder, on May 12, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a phone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to discuss key details of the upcoming meeting in Istanbul. According to the Ukrainian leader, this meeting could be an important step towards ending the war.

The meeting may also be attended by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader supported it and believes that it can change a lot.

