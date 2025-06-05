Trump meets Merz and talks about supporting Ukraine

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

President of the United States, Donald Trump, says he supports Ukraine and wants to end the war. His main goal is to stop the 'bloodbath'.

Trump made these comments during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, June 5, KyivPost reports.

Trump on Ukraine and the War

He made it clear that he is in favor of Ukraine and is eager for the war to come to a close, stressing the significance of the mineral agreement.

"Yeah, I’m with Ukraine. We just signed a big deal on rare earth with Ukraine," Trump said.

The White House chief of staff emphasized that his main goal is to stop the bloodbath in Ukraine.

"We’re going to be very tough, whether it’s Russia or anybody else, we’re going to be very tough, that’s a bloodbath that’s going on over there," Trump added.

