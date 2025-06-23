Trump's response to Medvedev's nuclear threat

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized the statement made by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Earlier, he had suggested the possibility of transferring nuclear weapons to Iran.

The American leader wrote about it on his social media account, Truth Social.

What did Trump reply to Medvedev?

"Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the "N word" (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote.

He emphasized that the issue of nuclear weapons cannot be treated as irresponsibly as Dmitry Medvedev does. In his opinion, it is precisely this frivolity that explains why Russia is ruled by dictator Vladimir Putin. At the same time, as Trump noted, Putin himself has also repeatedly resorted to nuclear threats.

"By the way, if anyone thinks our "hardware" was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly," the President of the United States noted.

Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, Trump also plans to make the decision on the possible military operation of the United States against Iran. It will happen within the next two weeks.

Earlier, the Axios publication published the article, which said that Israel may not wait for the decision of the United States and may independently strike the nuclear facility in Iran.