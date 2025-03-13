US threatens to impose 200% tariff on alcohol from the European Union

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has threatened the European Union to impose a 200% tariff on alcoholic beverages. He noted that this would be a response to the EU's actions.

Donald Trump wrote about this on Truth Social on Thursday, March 13.

Trump threatens the EU to increase the duty on alcohol

The US leader noted that the EU's 50% tariff on American whiskey is "nasty". In response, the United States may impose huge tariffs on all wines, champagne, and spirits.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.," Trump wrote.

On February 2, the U.S. president imposed tariffs on goods imported from Canada, Mexico, and China. The tariffs will be 25% for Mexico and Canada and 10% for China.

But then the United States postponed the introduction of tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. The issue of raising tariffs will be revisited in 30 days.