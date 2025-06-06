Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump may sell or donate his red Tesla electric car. Trump bought the car in March and showed it to journalists at the White House.

CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported this on Friday, June 6.

Why does Trump want to sell or give away his Tesla?

In March, Trump purchased the car to support Musk amid criticism of his work in the US administration and attacks on the electric car company's offices.

Since then, the car has remained on the White House grounds. Trump has not used the car himself, but he has lent it to administration officials.

According to a White House spokesman, Trump now wants to sell or give his Tesla as a gift. The source did not specify the current status of this decision.

On June 5, Elon Musk openly stated that Donald Trump would have lost the US presidential election without his support.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump was impressed by the Special Security Operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called 'Spiderweb'.