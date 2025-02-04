Tariffs for China — Trump wants to talk to Jinping

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, raising the possibility of a delay in the 10% tariffs set to go into effect hours after he delayed tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. This is likely to happen within the next 24 hours.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Duties against China

Speaking to reporters in Washington on February 3, Trump said that talks with China would take place "probably within the next 24 hours". Over the weekend, he announced that the tariffs on China would go into effect at noon on Tuesday, February 4.

"If we don't make a deal with China, the tariffs will be very, very significant," the U.S. president said.

At the same time, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that Trump plans to talk to Xi Jinping about "illegal Chinese fentanyl, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year".

"The president has made it very clear to China that we will not tolerate this. And I would also add that many of Trump's tariffs from his first term are still in place," she said.

The agency noted that for China, an agreement on the division of ownership of the Beijing-owned TikTok app is also likely to be on the agenda of the leaders' talks.

What preceded it

On February 2, the US President imposed tariffs on goods imported from Canada, Mexico and China. The tariffs will be 25% for Mexico and Canada and 10% for China and will take effect on February 4.

Moreover, during his election campaign, Trump promised to impose "draconian" tariffs on EU goods. He was dissatisfied with the situation with the difficult supply of American goods to Europe.