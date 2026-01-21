Trump says the U.S. is ready to respond if Europe imposes sanctions

President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak

President Donald Trump announced that Washington is prepared to impose reciprocal sanctions on Europe. However, he still hopes to reach an agreement in Davos.

He made this statement in an interview with NewsNation.

What did Trump say about sanctions against Europe?

He emphasized that the United States would respond if European countries imposed restrictions. Nevertheless, he still hopes to reach an agreement in Davos.

"Anything they do — we can do right back. And it's going to ricochet back. But we are not looking to that," Trump said.

He added that Greenland is "necessary for the security of the United States and the free Western world." According to him, acquiring this territory would significantly increase the effectiveness of the "Golden Dome," a project currently underway in the United States.

