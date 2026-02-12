Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day U.S. expects oil prices to fall after the war in Ukraine ends

U.S. expects oil prices to fall after the war in Ukraine ends

Publication time 12 February 2026 11:47
U.S. Treasury Secretary says oil prices may go down after peace in Ukraine is established
United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated that oil prices are expected to decrease once the war in Ukraine is resolved. He also said that stabilizing the situations in Venezuela and Iran is necessary.

He made these statements during an interview with Fox News, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Lowering oil prices

"A peace agreement, along with the stabilization of the situations in Venezuela and Iran, could bring a large amount of crude oil back into the global market," said the US Treasury Secretary.

He added that if the war in Ukraine ends, large volumes of oil will be removed from sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department and will be able to enter the market.

Read more:

Russia attacked Latvian journalists with a drone

Lavrov says that the Kremlin had not seen the 20-point peace plan

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
