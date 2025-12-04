Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides made a statement on peace in Ukraine

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, December 4, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides issued a statement on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He emphasized that any agreement must be based on complete respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Christodoulides made this statement during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cyprus President addresses ending the war in Ukraine

On December 4, during his visit to Kyiv, President Christodoulides reiterated that a peace agreement to end the war must respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"The peace agreement must be based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty," the Cypriot leader stressed.

He added that any peace agreement to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine must also be based on the principles of the UN Charter.

