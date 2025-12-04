Olha Stefanishyna confirms Miami follow-up meeting on Ukraine talks

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States. Photo: screenshot

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, says the next key follow-up meeting on negotiations will take place in Miami, though overall progress remains limited.

As reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Uliana Boychuk.

‘The process continues, but results remain limited’

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S., Olha Stefanishyna, said Kyiv and Washington remain committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace, but recent diplomatic efforts have not yet produced concrete results.

She confirmed that a follow-up meeting in Miami is planned as a continuation of the talks that followed the visit of President Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow. Negotiator Kristof Momerov is expected to arrive in the United States to engage with American and NATO counterparts.

Stefanishyna stressed that Ukraine has invested "every effort" in coordinating with the U.S. government on the potential scope of a future arrangement and is now awaiting next steps after the Moscow meeting.

Responding to claims that "Putin wants peace," she said:

"Peace with Russian dressing is not the peace we understand."

She also emphasized Ukraine’s strong bipartisan support in Congress, noting recent Senate hearings on abducted Ukrainian children and efforts to advance legislation designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Stefanishyna added that Kyiv is working with lawmakers to build bipartisan backing for a second sanctions package, stressing that Moscow has repeatedly failed to negotiate in good faith.

