Sybiha says China could play key role in achieving peace for Ukraine

The meeting between Ukrainian and Chinese delegation. Photo: Dmytro Vlasov

At the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha summarized the results of his negotiations with Chinese representatives. He said that Beijing could play an important role in achieving a just peace for Ukraine.

Sybiha made this statement in response to a question from Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.lLIVE correspondent, on Friday, February 13.

The negotiations between Ukrainian and Chinese delegation

It is known that Sybiha met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to Sybiha, these were the third negotiations and the second on the sidelines of the Munich Conference.

"I would like to remind you that China is currently Ukraine's top trading partner. Last year, our trade reached 21 billion dollars, so we are interested in continuing this profitable economic cooperation," the minister noted.

He added that next year marks 35 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Sybiha invited the Chinese foreign minister to Ukraine. In addition, Wang Yi extended an invitation to him.

"We believe that China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine. We appreciate China's support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We had a very substantive, pragmatic conversation. We discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional challenges and global issues that we are currently facing," Sybiha added.

The two countrees agreed to continue the dialogue.

