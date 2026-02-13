Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky arrived in Munich — what is the agenda

Zelensky arrived in Munich — what is the agenda

Publication time 13 February 2026 13:03
Security Conference in Munich: Zelensky arrives in Germany
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

On February 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Munich, Germany, for the Security Conference. While there, he will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners.

According to Novyny.LIVE, Zelensky announced this on X. 

Zelensky arrives in Munich

"Today in Munich, Germany. An important day, and there will be new steps toward our shared security – that of Ukraine and Europe. On the agenda is the first joint Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise, as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized the need for more joint production, resilience, coordination, and effectiveness in our shared security architecture in Europe.

Zelensky said the most important thing we can achieve with our partners is ending the war with a dignified peace and creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. The head of state noted that it is important that no one in Europe fears being left unprotected. 

Read more:

Macron says whether he will meet with Putin in the coming days

Fedorov outlined the steps that will force Russia to make peace

Volodymyr Zelensky Germany negotiations war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
