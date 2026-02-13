Security Conference in Munich: Zelensky arrives in Germany

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

On February 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Munich, Germany, for the Security Conference. While there, he will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners.

According to Novyny.LIVE, Zelensky announced this on X.

Zelensky arrives in Munich

Today in Munich, Germany. An important day, and there will be new steps toward our shared security – that of Ukraine and Europe. On the agenda is the first joint Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise, as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners.



We need… pic.twitter.com/nFLqSCSV0P — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2026

"Today in Munich, Germany. An important day, and there will be new steps toward our shared security – that of Ukraine and Europe. On the agenda is the first joint Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise, as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized the need for more joint production, resilience, coordination, and effectiveness in our shared security architecture in Europe.

Zelensky said the most important thing we can achieve with our partners is ending the war with a dignified peace and creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. The head of state noted that it is important that no one in Europe fears being left unprotected.

