Macron stated that he does not currently plan to meet with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there is currently no urgent need to begin a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized the importance of first working with Europeans.

According to Le Figaro, the French leader made this statement after an informal summit in Belgium.

Has Macron changed his mind about meeting with Putin?

"This is not a matter of days. We are preparing. First and foremost, I think we need to work on ourselves and what we want to achieve," Macron said.

In December, the French president announced his intention to resume direct negotiations with the Kremlin leader, which were largely interrupted by the war in Ukraine. In early February 2026, however, he sent his diplomatic advisor to Moscow to prepare for such negotiations.

Now, however, Macron says that we need to prepare for these negotiations among Europeans so that we are ready when the time comes.

"What do we want? We want security guarantees for Ukraine, but we also want something for Europeans," said the French leader. He named the priorities as prosperity, the future of Europe, and security architecture.

