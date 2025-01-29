Trump's decision to cut off funding blocked by US court - AP

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended funding for foreign aid and grant programs. However, this decision was blocked by a U.S. federal judge.

This was reported by the Associated Press on Tuesday, January 29.

What will happen to the U.S. funding?

According to the newspaper, Trump decided to suspend federal funding to conduct a review of the need for it. However, such actions could harm programs and violate U.S. law.

The National Council of Nonprofit Organizations filed a lawsuit challenging the funding suspension. Yesterday, January 28, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's decision. According to the AP, U.S. District Judge Lauren L. Alihan blocked the funding freeze just minutes before it was set to take effect. Another hearing on the matter is scheduled for today.

Representatives of the new U.S. administration said such action was necessary. At the same time, Democrats said Trump's decision to suspend funding was arbitrary and illegal.

"There is no doubt that this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Justice Department attorney Daniel Schwei argued that the freeze should not be stayed. He explained that the plaintiffs had not identified anyone who would immediately lose funding if the freeze went into effect.

As a reminder, on January 24, the U.S. State Department issued an order suspending foreign aid. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was ordered to stop funding all projects in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that due to the suspension of U.S. funding, programs to support veterans, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure restoration were suspended. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is looking for a solution.