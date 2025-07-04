US Independence Day July 4: Americans celebrate 249 years of independence

Americans celebrate Independence Day. Photo: AFP

On Friday, July 4, The United States of America celebrates its most important national holiday, Independence Day. Across the country, parades, fireworks, festivals, and family picnics take place beneath waving national flags.

Novyny.LIVE has compiled historical information about US Independence Day.

Advertisement

249 years of the US independence

On this day in 1776, the Second Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, which established the independence of the North American colonies from Great Britain.

The document proclaimed the fundamental principles of American democracy: that all people are created equal and have the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Although the first celebrations occurred a year after the Declaration's adoption, the tradition did not become widespread until after the War of 1812. Since then, July 4th has symbolized unity, independence, and patriotism every year.

An American flag over a house. Photo: Reuters

Fireworks are a favorite tradition

The tradition of celebrating U.S. Independence Day with fireworks dates back to the country's founding. One of the "Founding Fathers," John Adams, the second president of the United States, proposed it.

In a letter to his wife, Abigail, on July 3, 1776, he wrote that America's independence should be celebrated every year with parades, performances, games, fireworks, bells, bonfires, and illuminations.

Fireworks on Independence Day. Photo: Reuters

It's a debate that has lasted for centuries

Interestingly, John Adams — who would later become the second president of the United States — insisted that true independence was achieved on July 2, the day Congress voted on the resolution.

Although the Declaration was officially adopted on July 4, Adams never celebrated this day and refused to attend the festivities.

Ironically, he and Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, both passed away on July 4, 1826 — the 50th anniversary of the historic document's adoption.

Americans celebrate Independence Day in New York. Photo: Yahoo News

A celebration of flags and family unity

Today, nearly every American home proudly displays the star-spangled flag. It’s not just found on government buildings, but also in café windows, on cars, and even woven into clothing.

Independence Day in the United States is more than just a holiday — it’s a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom, the strength of democracy, and the unity that has shaped modern America. Next year marks a historic milestone: the nation’s 250th anniversary.

American families at a picnic on Independence Day. Photo: The Washington Post

Also read:

US dollar lost ground: what does Trump have to do with it

US-Ukraine to launch coproduction of drones, Zelensky

Trump: The US will keep giving weapons to Ukraine