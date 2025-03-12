US resumes weapons supply and intelligence sharing to Ukraine

Negotiations between delegations in Jeddah. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The United States of America has fully resumed arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. All the weapons promised as part of the packages approved by the administration of former US President Joe Biden are coming back.

CNN reported Wednesday, March 12.

US military aid to Ukraine

A US official said that intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine has fully resumed and that arms deliveries continue. This came after yesterday's meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia.

The article states that artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition for HIMARS missile systems are being resupplied to Ukraine. This assistance was approved during the Biden administration and suspended after a dispute in the Oval Office of the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American leader Donald Trump on February 28.

Some of these weapons were in Poland, and on the evening of March 11, Pawel Zalewski, the undersecretary of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, said that the weapons in Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine, "had started moving again".

American contractors in Ukraine to help maintain, train, and support more sophisticated weapons systems have also resumed work.

