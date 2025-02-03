The US provided Ukraine with only half of the promised aid

Military aid from the United States. Photo: Military

By November 2024, the United States provided Ukraine with only half of the military aid that Washington had promised to allocate from its US arms stockpile. It is worth noting that the aid was delayed even after it was approved.

Reuters reported it on Monday, February 3.

The US provided only half of the promised aid

"According to two congressional aides, the US official, and the lawmaker who briefed us on the data, only about half of the total dollar amount the US has pledged to provide in 2024 from the US stockpile had been delivered by November," Reuters wrote.

The newspaper’s sources also said that Ukraine had received only 30% of the armored vehicles as of early December 2024.

It is worth noting that the United States has been the largest donor of military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Washington has provided Ukraine with modern weapons, including HIMARS, Patriot Air Defence Systems, Bradley fighting vehicles, Abrams tanks, and long-range ATACMS missiles.

Earlier, we reported that the Czech Republic’s purchase of shells for Ukraine was threatened by the opposition party headed by Andrej Babiš. The ANO Party has promised to shut down this initiative if it comes to power.

As a reminder, in October 2024, Ukraine received a third of the ammunition under the Czech initiative. The rest was to arrive by the end of the year.