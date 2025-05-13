US-Saudi arms deal — countries sign historic document

Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

On May 13, the US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for a visit. As part of this trip, the countries signed a "historic" $600 billion deal.

This was reported by the White House.

Historic deal between the USA and Saudi Arabia

As you know, the deal is estimated at $600 billion and includes the "largest defense sales agreement in history", according to which Saudi Arabia will purchase $142 billion worth of advanced weapons from US defense contractors.

"Underscoring our commitment to strengthening our defense and security partnership, the United States and Saudi Arabia signed the largest defense sales agreement in history—nearly $142 billion, providing Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen US defense firms," the White House said.

The agreement also includes:

Support for the development of the Saudi armed forces, including the improvement of military academies and military medical services;

Establish sectoral investment funds in energy ($5 billion), aerospace and defense ($5 billion), and a global sports assets fund ($4 billion);

Stimulating innovation and creating "high-value jobs" across the United States;

Export $14.2 billion worth of US gas turbines and energy solutions and $4.8 billion worth of Boeing 737-8 airplanes.

In addition, the US leader is considering a visit to Turkey on May 15 for talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

Recently, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin.