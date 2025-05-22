The United States is preparing sanctions and new duties against countries that buy Russian energy carriers

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, met with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: REUTERS

In Washington, Senators Richard Blumenthal, the Democrat from Connecticut, and Lindsey Graham, the Republican from South Carolina, announced that their tough bill to impose new sanctions on Russia has already gained 81 co-sponsors in the U.S. Senate. The bill provides for both primary and secondary sanctions that will be imposed in the event of further actions by Moscow aimed at undermining Ukraine's sovereignty.

It is reported on Richard Blumenthal's website.

Senators are preparing the bill on sanctions

The sanctions will be applied if Russia refuses to participate in good-faith peace talks or carries out any new military actions against Ukraine after the conclusion of possible peace agreements.

The document also provides for a 500% duty on imports of goods from those countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other resources, thus supporting the aggressor's economy.

"We are beyond pleased that we now have 81 cosponsors for legislation to sanction Russia for its barbaric invasion of Ukraine. Our legislation will isolate Russia — putting it on a trade island by imposing stiff tariffs on other countries that support these atrocities. The senators also emphasized that they expect to receive a Russian proposal for a ceasefire in the coming days. They doubt the sincerity of the Kremlin's intentions, suspecting a repetition of previous propaganda steps," it is said in the statement.

The senators pay special attention to the role of China. In their joint statement, Blumenthal and Graham noted that purchases of Russian oil by Chinese companies through the shadow fleet are a critical source of funding for the Kremlin's military aggression. The bill is intended to force Beijing to change its approach to supporting Moscow, as well as to increase economic pressure on Russia's allies.

"While we yearn for peace, it is increasingly clear to us – and a supermajority of the Senate — that Putin is playing games. The United States Senate stands ready to act if these games continue," it is said in the statement of Blumenthal.

As a reminder, the White House confirmed that there are no plans to lift sanctions on Russia.

A few days ago, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, offered Donald Trump to establish free trade between the countries.