US will maintain Russia sanctions as Trump threatens Iran’s partners with secondary measures

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for the immediate halt of all purchases of Iranian oil and petrochemical products. Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that there are no plans to lift sanctions on Russia.

Trump made the statement via his social media platform, Truth Social, and it was later confirmed by the State Department spokesperson.

What the State Department said about sanctions on Russia

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the U.S. is not lifting any of the existing sanctions against Russia. She also reiterated Trump’s stance on applying secondary sanctions if the Kremlin refuses to engage in peace negotiations.

Bruce noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Washington’s readiness to act as a mediator in future peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. However, the U.S. role in the negotiation process will shift.

From now on, the United States will no longer initiate meetings or actively lead talks. Instead, it will offer support to both Ukraine and Russia in developing concrete proposals for resolving the conflict.

What Trump is threatening Iran’s partners with

Trump also posted on Truth Social that any country or company purchasing even a small amount of Iranian oil or petroleum products will automatically face U.S. secondary sanctions. These entities will be banned from engaging in any cooperation with American businesses.

