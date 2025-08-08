Zelensky, Ramaphosa talk Ukraine peace and security

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: post

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. The parties discussed ways to achieve real peace and stop the fighting. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the process should begin with a ceasefire and support from international partners.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about it in X.

Zelensky and Ramaphosa discussed peace terms

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the conversation with the President of South Africa was friendly and frank, with an emphasis on how to stop the killings and achieve sustainable peace.

"I informed him about my recent contacts with President Trump and European leaders. A lot has already been done. We are coordinating our common position with all partners, and this position must be strong. This is about the future security architecture not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and the entire world," Zelensky noted.

During the conversation, Ramaphosa shared details of his contacts with the representatives of Russia.

"Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: the path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. We are ready for this, as well as for meetings at the highest level in various formats. From the very first seconds of the war, we have wanted it to end, as it was not Ukraine that started this war. And it is Russia that is the only reason for its prolongation and the absence of peace," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He also thanked the South African leader for his support and willingness to continue cooperation for peace.

