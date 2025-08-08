Zelensky, Latvian leader to coordinate support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs. The parties discussed diplomatic contacts, Ukraine's European integration path, and security issues in Europe. Latvia confirmed its readiness to support Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO and to join the new PURL instrument.

Zelensky discussed with Rinkēvičs the unity of Europe and the support of the United States

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that during the conversation with his Latvian counterpart, he informed him about recent diplomatic contacts and visions for further steps. The main topic was the need for joint actions to ensure stability on the continent.

"I informed him about our contacts with partners and the situation in diplomacy, and shared our vision of the important steps to take next. Ukraine and all other European countries need a reliable peace and a guaranteed future. It is important that we share the same understanding: this can be achieved through U.S. support and European unity. We agreed to coordinate our efforts," Zelensky noted.

Separately, the parties discussed Ukraine's European integration path. The President emphasized that the country had fulfilled all the necessary requirements, and it would be fair to open the first negotiation cluster simultaneously with Moldova. According to him, Latvia "firmly supports Ukraine's membership in both the EU and NATO," which is extremely important for Kyiv.

Another topic was the implementation of the new PURL tool, which is already working in practice. Zelensky thanked Latvia for its readiness to join this initiative, emphasizing the importance of international coordination of efforts.

