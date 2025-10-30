Slovenia sends energy equipment and aid to Ukraine's war-affected families

Andriy Sybiha and Tanja Fajon. Photo: Getty Images

Slovenia continues to provide Ukraine with comprehensive support. Topics of discussion include defense initiatives, humanitarian aid, and rebuilding efforts in affected regions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon announced this during a briefing on Thursday, October 30.

Slovenia is increasing its assistance to Ukraine

According to the official, the country is actively contributing to partners' joint efforts to help Ukrainians survive the winter and bolster the country's defense capabilities.

In particular, Slovenia joined the NATO PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, which allocates resources for the purchase of air defense systems and critical military equipment to protect civilians.

As part of the humanitarian assistance, over 600 Ukrainian families received financial aid to buy firewood. Most of the families are from Sumy region, and the rest live in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Additionally, Slovenia donated a large power station to Sumy and provided community reconstruction funding through its national funds.

Tanja Fajon emphasized the importance of Ukraine's initiative to return illegally deported children, noting that it is a humanitarian and moral issue for the international community. She said that returning Ukrainian children to their families is an act of justice that should unite all countries that support freedom and humanity.

