Zelensky spoke about the situation at the front and the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Friday, May 2, in his evening video address to the nation, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke about the situation at the frontline. The leader also said that it was necessary to accelerate the creation of Ukraine's own ballistic weapons.

"I held a meeting of the Staff. Reports were made on supplies for our brigades and the staffing of our units," the President said.

He also added that there were detailed reports on the Ukrainian missile programme, our missile development and production. He emphasized that the main task now is to accelerate the development of Ukrainian ballistics as much as possible.

"Our long-range capabilities are a clear and effective guarantee of Ukraine's security," the Head of State noted.

In addition, he informed that today, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported several times on the situation on the battlefield. According to Zelensky, special attention was paid to the situation in the Donetsk region, in particular in the Pokrovsk direction, and in some other areas.

The President emphasized that Ukrainian troops continue to operate in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

At the same time, the leader of the country noted, Russia continues to refuse a full, lasting ceasefire — "all our partners are already tired of these Russian manipulations".

"We are defending our positions and will act accordingly, both on the frontlines and in our actions on Russian territory. The war must be felt where it came from," Zelensky summarised.

