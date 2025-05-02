Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the F-16 fleet

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, holds a meeting regarding the F-16. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

On Friday, May 2, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian military aircraft fleet. In particular, it was about F-16 fighters.

The Head of State announced it on his Facebook page.

Ukrainian F-16s — Zelensky held a meeting

"Ukrainian F-16s. I held a meeting on the development of our military aircraft fleet," the country's leader noted.

He also added that all the main issues were discussed during the meeting. In particular, they talked about F-16 fighters that are already in Ukraine. They also talked about F-16 aircraft that are expected to be delivered in the near future.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed system solutions that will help to train and deploy our military aviation more effectively.

"I thank everyone who is strengthening our actions in the skies," the President summarised.

