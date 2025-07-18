Xi Jinping plans to meet with Trump and Putin in China — The Times

Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to arrange a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting may take place in September.

The Times reported this on July 18, 2025.

Advertisement

Xi Jinping wants to meet with Trump and Putin

According to journalists, the Chinese leader wants to invite the US president to a military parade in September to commemorate the end of World War II. Putin has already accepted the invitation and is expected to attend the event.

Insiders say that analysts and some Chinese citizens are urging Xi to use this opportunity to organize a trilateral summit.

"Why not align Trump's visit with the September 3 parade? If President Trump visits China and attends the parade on September 3, it would send a strong, positive signal to the world. The image of the Chinese, Russian and American leaders standing together could be a powerful message of peace and stability," said Jin Canrong, a nationalist Chinese commentator, in a comment to The Times.

Trump and Xi Jinping had previously exchanged invitations to visit each other, but no specific dates were agreed upon. According to the newspaper, a meeting during the military parade would be an appropriate time for them to hold talks.

It is also an opportunity for Beijing to demonstrate solidarity with former allies, including Russia. Analysts note that such celebrations can divert the attention of Chinese citizens from domestic problems, including the decline in economic growth.

Read also:

Another meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format will take place on July 21. The Pentagon chief and the Secretary General of NATO are expected to attend.

On Friday, July 18, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. The parties discussed strengthening air defense and energy security.