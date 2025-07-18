Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Next Ramstein summit set for July 21 — what to expect

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 July 2025 20:22
29th Ramstein meeting on Ukraine's defense to take place on July 21 with US and NATO leadership
John Healey and Pete Hagseth. Photo: x.com/UKNATO

Another meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format will take place on July 21. The Pentagon chief and the Secretary General of NATO are expected to attend.

It was reported by the UK Joint Delegation to NATO.

When will the meeting in the Ramstein format take place?

At the next meeting of the Contact Group, which will be jointly hosted by the UK and Germany, they'll be talking about Ukraine's defense.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, and the new commander of Alliance forces in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, are planning to attend the meeting.

Next meeting in Ramstein — photo
Statement by the UK Joint Delegation to NATO. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, it is the 29th meeting of the Ministers of Defence of the member countries of the Ukraine Contact Group. The previous Ramstein meeting took place in early June this year.

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway.

NATO Ramstein Mark Rutte meeting Pete Hegseth
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
