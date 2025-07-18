29th Ramstein meeting on Ukraine's defense to take place on July 21 with US and NATO leadership

John Healey and Pete Hagseth. Photo: x.com/UKNATO

Another meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format will take place on July 21. The Pentagon chief and the Secretary General of NATO are expected to attend.

It was reported by the UK Joint Delegation to NATO.

When will the meeting in the Ramstein format take place?

At the next meeting of the Contact Group, which will be jointly hosted by the UK and Germany, they'll be talking about Ukraine's defense.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, and the new commander of Alliance forces in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, are planning to attend the meeting.

As a reminder, it is the 29th meeting of the Ministers of Defence of the member countries of the Ukraine Contact Group. The previous Ramstein meeting took place in early June this year.

