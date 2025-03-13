Sweden to provide over $137 million to Ukraine

A building damaged in the shelling. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Sweden will provide more than $137.7 million to Ukraine. These funds will be used for reconstruction and development, as well as for urgent humanitarian needs.

This was stated by Minister for International Development of Sweden Benjamin Dousa, Reuters reports on Thursday, March 13.

Sweden allocates funds for Ukraine's reconstruction

According to the minister, the aid package of more than $137.7 million for Ukraine has become Sweden's largest civilian aid program in history. It provides for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure, as well as demining and training of medical workers.

"Support for Ukraine is a matter of solidarity, but also of Sweden's security. The last few weeks have not been easy. It has never been clearer that we can no longer take the world's support for Ukraine for granted," said Dousa.

