Iceland provided an additional EUR 2 million for the Ukrainian energy sector

Енергетичний об'єкт. Фото: Pexels

Iceland provided additional funds for the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. We are talking about more than EUR 2 million. As a result, the country’s total contribution to the Fund has increased to more than EUR 5.6 million.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced it on Tuesday, March 11.

Funds to support the Ukrainian energy sector

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past two years, Iceland has made four tranches of contributions to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund. These funds were used to purchase the necessary equipment for the fuel and energy sector enterprises in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

"Every contribution of our partners to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine is extremely important. The funds are used to purchase equipment that helps power engineers restore what was destroyed by the enemy and return light and heat to Ukrainian homes. We are grateful to Iceland for its support and another contribution to Ukraine’s energy sustainability," the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko noted.

