Spain backs Ukraine joining all peace talks — FM Albares

José Manuel Albarez. Photo: PAP

Ukraine must be included in all talks concerning its territory and the future of the country. No one should decide anything regarding the territory of Ukraine without the Ukrainian government.

This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, according to Sky News.

Advertisement

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain appreciated the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska

Ahead of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU scheduled for today, August 11, Spain emphasized the importance of including Kyiv in all talks regarding its future.

"No one should decide anything about Ukraine's territory without the Ukrainian government," the Minister emphasized.

The government official considers the meeting between the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to be positive, but only on the condition that it is simply a conversation about peace, and not about the ultimate violation of Ukraine's sovereignty or European security.

"If a war of aggression pays off for Russia, the world will be more unstable; anyone could be tempted to grab a piece of their weaker neighbour," he added.

Read also:

Kremlin to use Alaska summit to divide US and EU — ISW

Trump and Putin could meet next week — White House