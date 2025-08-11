Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Should Ukraine join peace talks? Spain weighs in

Should Ukraine join peace talks? Spain weighs in

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 August 2025 20:50
Spain backs Ukraine joining all peace talks — FM Albares
José Manuel Albarez. Photo: PAP

Ukraine must be included in all talks concerning its territory and the future of the country. No one should decide anything regarding the territory of Ukraine without the Ukrainian government.

This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, according to Sky News.

Advertisement

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain appreciated the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska

Ahead of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU scheduled for today, August 11, Spain emphasized the importance of including Kyiv in all talks regarding its future.

"No one should decide anything about Ukraine's territory without the Ukrainian government," the Minister emphasized.

The government official considers the meeting between the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to be positive, but only on the condition that it is simply a conversation about peace, and not about the ultimate violation of Ukraine's sovereignty or European security.

"If a war of aggression pays off for Russia, the world will be more unstable; anyone could be tempted to grab a piece of their weaker neighbour," he added.

Read also:

Kremlin to use Alaska summit to divide US and EU — ISW

Trump and Putin could meet next week — White House

vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump Spain war in Ukraine
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information