Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Russian officers linked to POW torture killed in Moscow

Russian officers linked to POW torture killed in Moscow

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 December 2025 19:57
Explosion in Moscow kills Russian officers accused of war crimes
Russian investigators at the scene of the police officers' deaths. Photo: Russian media

On the night of December 24, two employees of the Russian Interior Ministry were killed on Yeletska Street in Moscow. They had been involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This information comes from sources at Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR) who spoke with Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Retribution for war crimes

On the night of December 24, it is known that two Russian police officers were killed in Moscow. They had participated in the war against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupying army and had tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war. Around 1 a.m., a local resident who opposed Russia's aggressive policies killed them. 

There is evidence that these two Russian Interior Ministry employees were involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. Russian occupiers systematically commit such actions, ignoring the Geneva Conventions and the rules and customs of war.

According to a military intelligence source, a man approached a Russian police car parked near a police station and threw an explosive device through the car's window. The explosion killed the two police officers instantly. Additionally, two other police officers were hospitalized with severe injuries. 

Read more:

explosion police Moscow POWs russia
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information