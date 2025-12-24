Russian investigators at the scene of the police officers' deaths. Photo: Russian media

On the night of December 24, two employees of the Russian Interior Ministry were killed on Yeletska Street in Moscow. They had been involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This information comes from sources at Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR) who spoke with Novyny.LIVE.

Retribution for war crimes

On the night of December 24, it is known that two Russian police officers were killed in Moscow. They had participated in the war against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupying army and had tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war. Around 1 a.m., a local resident who opposed Russia's aggressive policies killed them.

There is evidence that these two Russian Interior Ministry employees were involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. Russian occupiers systematically commit such actions, ignoring the Geneva Conventions and the rules and customs of war.

According to a military intelligence source, a man approached a Russian police car parked near a police station and threw an explosive device through the car's window. The explosion killed the two police officers instantly. Additionally, two other police officers were hospitalized with severe injuries.

