How is China involved in Russia's attacks — intelligence service report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listened to a report by Oleh Ivaschenko, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service. The report identified several key strategic areas, including the increased ties between Russia and China.

Zelensky announced this information on X on Wednesday, December 24.

China is helping Russia attack Ukraine

First, Ivaschenko drew the president's attention to Russia's attempts to remove its energy companies from sanctions. To accomplish this, they are using other temporary owners and numerous fictitious legal schemes. The decision was made to communicate with partners to ensure that the sanctions work and that Russia cannot earn money for the war.

"Second – the deployment of Oreshnik systems on the territory of Belarus. Intelligence has obtained additional details on this, and it is important that our partners are also aware of them and take them into account in their defensive measures," the president noted.

Zelensky and Ivaschenko evaluated Russia's military production and its collaboration with other countries' companies separately. They noted that China provides Russia with space reconnaissance data, and that this process is intensifying.

The Ukrainian Intelligence Service discovered correlations between Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine and Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. This enables Russia to prolong the war.

"We will also raise this issue with our partners," Zelensky wrote.

