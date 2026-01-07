Trump boasted that he prevented Russia from taking over Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump claimed that, without him, Russia would have taken over Ukraine entirely. He also said that, thanks to his efforts, NATO countries increased their defense spending from 2% to 5% of their GDP.

Trump made these statements on Truth Social on Wednesday, January 7.

Trump claimed that Russia and China would not fear the United States if not for him

"Without my involvement, Russia would have ALL OF UKRAINE right now. Remember, also, I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize. But that doesn't matter!" Trump wrote.

Additionally, the White House host emphasized that Russia and China are not afraid of NATO without the United States. The United States, as he restored them, are the only country that Moscow and Beijing "fear and respect."

