Zelensky spoke about the tools of influence on Russia by the US — details

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of Ukraine's strength and protection alongside diplomatic efforts. He said that partners should act faster and treat the war in Ukraine as their own challenge.

The president made this statement while answering journalists' questions on Wednesday, January 7.

Zelensky commented on Ukraine's needs and the pressure being put on Russia

He emphasized that Ukraine is open to a peace agreement and is doing everything possible to achieve it. However, if an agreement is not reached, international partners clearly know the country's primary needs.

"First and foremost, I would very much like to see diplomacy and a peace agreement succeed. We are doing everything in our power to make that happen. At the same time, however, we must remain strong. What will we need if there is no peace agreement, or until there is one? Our partners are aware of everything. They should act more quickly. It's as if the war is theirs, not ours. They should feel it. They know all of this. Our strong army, air defense, and funding for producing drones — everyone understands this," said Zelensky.

The president emphasized the role of the United States, noting that Washington has real tools for pressuring Russia and knows how to use them if Ukraine is truly a priority. Zelensky cited the American response to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro as an example and mentioned Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya.

"I think Americans are being productive right now. We have good results, but we haven't finished pushing things through to the end. They should put pressure on Russia. They have the tools and know how to use them. When they really want to, they can find a way. The most important thing is for Ukraine to be its priority. They need to find ways to pressure Russia. Here's an example with Maduro. Okay? They conducted an operation. Did they? They did. The result is clear to the whole world. They did it quickly. Let them perform some kind of operation on this killer—this Kadyrov. With this murderer. Maybe then Putin will see it and think about it," said Zelensky.

