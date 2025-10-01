Hidden Russian mobilization: conscripts sent to Ukraine in 2 months

Russian soldiers. Illustrative photo: armyinform

Russia continues its covert mobilization campaign, rapidly converting conscripts into contract soldiers. According to Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, many are being deployed to fight in Ukraine just two months after enlistment.

The statement was made by Bratchuk during Ranok.LIVE on Wednesday, October 1.

Advertisement

Hidden mobilization in Russia

Bratchuk explained that the current autumn draft in Russia is essentially cover for mobilization, as recruitment commissions operate continuously. Conscripts are quickly reclassified as contract soldiers and sent to the front.

"Two months, and he’s already a contract soldier. Two months, and he’s already in a black bag. We have plenty of such cases. Prisoners captured in Kherson region said they prayed to end up there, because in their opinion the chances of survival were higher than in Donetsk region," Bratchuk noted.

According to him, hidden mobilization in Russia is ongoing, with special focus on residents of national republics and remote rural areas. Large-scale backlash, he added, would only be expected if mobilization spreads to Russia’s major cities.

Read also:

Kellogg on Russia’s "red lines" and Ukraine’s new warfare style

Russians attacked Kharkiv region — injured and fires reported