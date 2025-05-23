US sanctions against Russia — Trump opposes restrictions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is pushing for sanctions against Russia. However, President Donald Trump opposes the idea and is reluctant to support new restrictions, according to New Lines.

Trump opposes sanctions against Russia

According to the publication, Rubio is insisting that Congress considers a bill by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham that would impose new sanctions on Russia.

Advertisement

According to an anonymous source, the Secretary of State reminds them of the restrictions daily and hopes Congress will approve the initiative by a majority. Rubio also favors a 500% tariff on countries that support Russia.

"Notice how Rubio brings up sanctions on a near-daily basis. He wants Congress to move on the Graham bill because it’s got a veto-proof majority in the Senate and it would scuttle any reset with Moscow," the article reads.

However, Trump is reluctant to imposing new sanctions on Russia. He hopes for progress in the negotiations and believes Russia wants peace.

Earlier, on May 23, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković. The leaders discussed preparations for talks with Russia.

Also, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has confirmed his participation in the June NATO Summit in The Hague. Trump told the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof about his presence after the phone conversation with the American leader.