Rubio discusses ways to achieve a ceasefire with the Heads of FMs of Ukraine and Europe

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Europe. The parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, or rather, the path to peace.

What did Rubio and representatives of other countries talk about?

Macro Rubio had a conversation with such officials:

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot;

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul;

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski;

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy;

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha;

European Union Minister and High Representative Kaja Kallas.

"The leaders discussed the way forward for a ceasefire and path to peace in Ukraine," it is said in the publication.

As a reminder, this weekend, Ukraine, the United States, and the "Coalition of the Willing" issued an ultimatum to Russia: either Moscow agrees to a complete ceasefire or face new sanctions.

Later, Putin issued a statement in which he ignored this offer, but proposed to start direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Zelensky and the European leaders agreed, but stipulated that a 30-day ceasefire should be in place first. At the same time, in his evening address, Zelensky said that he would be waiting for Putin in person on May 15 in Istanbul.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that it was he who insisted on this meeting. He believes that these talks can have a good outcome.

Moreover, a little later, Trump stated that he was considering a visit to Turkey in the context of the Ukraine-Russia meeting.

