War in Ukraine — Rubio says why the peace is delayed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited two main reasons for the delayed peace agreement. He believes these are things Ukraine and Russia want but cannot obtain.

Rubio made these comments on APT.

Why is the peace deal being delayed?

The US Secretary of State said that there is no military solution to the crisis and that it should be resolved through negotiations only.

"The fundamental challenge we have in Ukraine is this Russia wants what they do not currently have and are not entitled to and Ukraine wants what they cannot regain militarily and that's been the crux of the challenge," Rubio said.

He added that Russia has not received any concessions from the United States. According to Rubio, America's sanctions against Moscow continue, and Ukraine continues to receive Russian aid.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed considering the possibility of concluding the free trade zone deal between Ukraine and the United States.

As a reminder, on May 8, the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the trade deal with the UK.