Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Rubio and Lavrov to hold a meeting in Budapest

Rubio and Lavrov to hold a meeting in Budapest

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 October 2025 16:44
Updated 16:47
US Secretary Marco Rubio meets Russian FM Sergei Lavrov on October 30
Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov during their meeting. Photo: Russian media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Budapest on October 30. The meeting is intended to prepare for the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by The Financial Times.

Advertisement

Rubio and Lavrov's meeting

According to a German official who spoke on condition of anonymity, Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov are expected to agree on a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The official said that the EU expects the Hungarian prime minister to outline his plans for the summit, which could include a meeting between European leaders and the US president.

Analysts believe that the Trump-Putin summit in Budapest would be a significant victory for Orbán, adding political points to his campaign before the spring 2026 parliamentary elections. However, this would harm the unity of the EU because Putin's invitation is "exactly what Europeans have been trying to avoid from the beginning".

Read more:

Italy will support Ukraine — who else joins PURL coalition

Trump’s chaotic meeting with Zelensky revealed — details

USA negotiations sergei lavrov war in Ukraine russia Marco Rubio
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information