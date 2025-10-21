US Secretary Marco Rubio meets Russian FM Sergei Lavrov on October 30

Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov during their meeting. Photo: Russian media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Budapest on October 30. The meeting is intended to prepare for the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by The Financial Times.

Rubio and Lavrov's meeting

According to a German official who spoke on condition of anonymity, Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov are expected to agree on a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The official said that the EU expects the Hungarian prime minister to outline his plans for the summit, which could include a meeting between European leaders and the US president.

Analysts believe that the Trump-Putin summit in Budapest would be a significant victory for Orbán, adding political points to his campaign before the spring 2026 parliamentary elections. However, this would harm the unity of the EU because Putin's invitation is "exactly what Europeans have been trying to avoid from the beginning".

