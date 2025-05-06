EU to ban Russian gas completely by 2027, Bloomberg reports

One of Gazprom's facilities. Illustrative photo: Russian media

EU member states will be offered a plan to fully ban imports of Russian gas. The proposal is included in the European Commission’s new "roadmap" for phasing out Russian natural gas, which is set to be unveiled today, May 6.

That’s according to sources familiar with the draft, as reported by Bloomberg.

When the EU will completely cut off Russian gas

The roadmap outlines a gradual phase-out, with a full ban scheduled by the end of 2027. The embargo will apply to both long-term contracts and spot market deals — the latter currently accounting for about one-third of Russian gas imports. The spot contract ban is expected to take effect no later than the end of this year.

The exact timing will depend on the EU’s ability to secure alternative supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S., Qatar, Canada, and African countries, the sources noted. They added that the phase-out plan is not expected to significantly affect prices or energy security, given the large volumes of LNG projected to enter the market in the coming years.

