Rutte: Ukraine's accession to NATO remains on the table

Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

The process of Ukraine's accession to NATO is irreversible. However, it should not be equated with a potential peace agreement in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with journalists during his visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, April 15.

What Rutte said about Ukraine's accession to the Alliance

The Secretary General assured that Ukraine's membership in NATO remains on the Alliance's agenda, despite all the discussions.

"Yes, absolutely. This was the result of the Washington summit: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible. And nothing has changed," he said.

When asked about US President Donald Trump's statement about Ukraine's allegedly closed NATO membership, Mark Rutte said: "Ukraine's path is irreversible".

However, the official has repeatedly emphasized that negotiations to establish peace in Ukraine should not be linked to its accession to NATO.

"When we said that Ukraine would one day become a member of NATO, we did not promise that it would be part of a peace agreement," Rutte stressed.

As a reminder, negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Ankara today and tomorrow.

Also, Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, called on the American leader to provide Ukraine with more weapons and air defense systems. He noted that he had previously been "brainwashed by fake news".