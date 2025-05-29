Talks in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters

During the talks held on May 16 in Istanbul, the Russian side announced its intention to establish control over two regions of Ukraine: Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

Advertisement

In Istanbul, Russia announced plans to seize Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Despite calls from Ukrainian leaders for a 30-day ceasefire, many have no illusions about the imminent end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian military and government officials, Russia has shown no signs of reducing the intensity of its attacks or being willing to make significant concessions. The recent talks in Turkey only reinforced the Ukrainian delegation's belief that peace remains a distant goal.

During the negotiations, the head of the Russian delegation stated that Russia could invade again and take control of Ukraine's northern Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

As a reminder, Republicans in Congress and White House advisers are urging US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Also, it was reported that Russia refused to send Ukraine its so-called "memorandum" on peace, showing the Kremlin's unwillingness to conduct real talks.