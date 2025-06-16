Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Russia wants to swap Ukrainian children for military — Zelensky

Russia wants to swap Ukrainian children for military — Zelensky

16 June 2025 19:31
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Zelensky says Russians offered to swap Ukrainian children for military personnel
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: polskieradio
Vasylii Naumov - editor

The Russians offered to exchange their prisoners of war for Ukrainian children they had abducted. This is impossible.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference in Vienna on Monday, June 16.

Prisoner swaps with Russia

Zelensky said that Russia had offered to exchange Ukrainian children who were illegally taken to Russian territory for Russian prisoners of war.

"We are not exchanging them for anything. This is absolutely unfair. To be honest, it's crazy. The Russians proposed that we give them military personnel in exchange for children. It's beyond understanding and beyond international law," Ukrainian president said.

According to the head of state, the return of the children requires political will and skillful diplomatic work.

"That is why we are involving so many countries and initiative people. They will return thousands of children stolen by Russia to their families and loved ones, little by little, as much as they can," Zelensky concluded.

On Monday, June 16, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Austria on a visit for a series of meetings.

Earlier, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, explains what he will talk about with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during their meeting. 

Volodymyr Zelensky children military russia prisoner swap exchange
