Main News of the day Ukraine forms new Cabinet — Svyrydenko to lead government

Ukraine forms new Cabinet — Svyrydenko to lead government

Publication time 17 July 2025 16:37
Svyrydenko becomes PM as Ukraine unveils new Cabinet with key reshuffles
Voting in the Ukrainian Parliament. Photo: Ukrainian Parliament

On July 17, Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved the appointment of a new government. Two hundred fifty-three MPs voted in favor.

This information was shared by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak via Telegram.

A new government has been appointed in Ukraine

"The Rada appointed a new Svyrydenko government. 254 MPs voted in favor (including 194 votes from the Servant of the People party)," Zhelezniak said.

Оновлення уряду в Україні
Results of the vote. Photo: t.me/yzheleznyak

The New Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:

  • Mykhailo Fedorov — First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation;
  • Oleksii Kuleba — Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine;
  • Taras Kachka — Vice Prime Minister for European Integration;
  • Matvii Bidnyi — Minister of Youth and Sports;
  • Herman Halushchenko — Minister of Justice;
  • Svitlana Hrynchuk — Minister of Energy;
  • Nataliia Kalmykova — Minister of Veterans Affairs;
  • Oksen Lisovyi — Minister of Education and Science;
  • Viktor Liashko — Minister of Health;
  • Serhii Marchenko — Minister of Finance;
  • Oleksii Soboliev — Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;
  • Denys Uliutin — Minister of Social Policy.

The MP also noted that two more ministers would be added: the heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry. These positions will be held by Andrii Sybiha and Denys Shmyhal, respectively.

Cabinet of Ministers Ukrainian Parliament Yuliia Svyrydenko personnel changes Government
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
