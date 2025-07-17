Svyrydenko becomes PM as Ukraine unveils new Cabinet with key reshuffles

Voting in the Ukrainian Parliament. Photo: Ukrainian Parliament

On July 17, Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved the appointment of a new government. Two hundred fifty-three MPs voted in favor.

This information was shared by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak via Telegram.

"The Rada appointed a new Svyrydenko government. 254 MPs voted in favor (including 194 votes from the Servant of the People party)," Zhelezniak said.

Results of the vote. Photo: t.me/yzheleznyak

The New Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:

Mykhailo Fedorov — First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation;

Oleksii Kuleba — Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine;

Taras Kachka — Vice Prime Minister for European Integration;

Matvii Bidnyi — Minister of Youth and Sports;

Herman Halushchenko — Minister of Justice;

Svitlana Hrynchuk — Minister of Energy;

Nataliia Kalmykova — Minister of Veterans Affairs;

Oksen Lisovyi — Minister of Education and Science;

Viktor Liashko — Minister of Health;

Serhii Marchenko — Minister of Finance;

Oleksii Soboliev — Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

Denys Uliutin — Minister of Social Policy.

The MP also noted that two more ministers would be added: the heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry. These positions will be held by Andrii Sybiha and Denys Shmyhal, respectively.

