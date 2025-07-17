Svyrydenko becomes PM as Ukraine unveils new Cabinet with key reshuffles

Ukraine forms new Cabinet — Svyrydenko to lead government
On July 17, Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved the appointment of a new government. Two hundred fifty-three MPs voted in favor.
This information was shared by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak via Telegram.
"The Rada appointed a new Svyrydenko government. 254 MPs voted in favor (including 194 votes from the Servant of the People party)," Zhelezniak said.
The New Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:
- Mykhailo Fedorov — First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation;
- Oleksii Kuleba — Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine;
- Taras Kachka — Vice Prime Minister for European Integration;
- Matvii Bidnyi — Minister of Youth and Sports;
- Herman Halushchenko — Minister of Justice;
- Svitlana Hrynchuk — Minister of Energy;
- Nataliia Kalmykova — Minister of Veterans Affairs;
- Oksen Lisovyi — Minister of Education and Science;
- Viktor Liashko — Minister of Health;
- Serhii Marchenko — Minister of Finance;
- Oleksii Soboliev — Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;
- Denys Uliutin — Minister of Social Policy.
The MP also noted that two more ministers would be added: the heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry. These positions will be held by Andrii Sybiha and Denys Shmyhal, respectively.
