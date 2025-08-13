Meeting in the Kremlin. Photo: Russian media

Vladimir Putin will soon travel to Alaska for talks. It has become known that his protection will be provided jointly by the Russian leader's personal security unit and the U.S. Secret Service.

It was stated by former senior United States Secret Service officer Robert McDonald in an interview with the TASS news agency.

Why will the United States also protect Vladimir Putin?

According to McDonald, such coordination is standard international practice and does not depend on political disagreements between countries. Law enforcement officers in such situations "put politics aside" and act as professionals to guarantee the maximum level of protection for heads of state.

He recalled that such interaction also occurs every year and during the sessions of the UN General Assembly in New York, when guards from dozens of countries, including political opponents of the United States, work together and effectively.

McDonald, who served in the United States Secret Service for more than two decades and coordinated security measures at international forums ATEC-2011 and G8-2012, noted the high level of training of Russian colleagues with whom he cooperated during the visits of George W. Bush.

Should Ukraine join peace talks? Spain weighs in

Putin to resist peace, ISW forecasts Alaska Summit outcome