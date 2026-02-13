Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin invaded countries because of the old world order, — Graham

Putin invaded countries because of the old world order, — Graham

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 February 2026 21:53
The world couldn't stop Putin, causing him to invade other countries three times, — Graham
US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has invaded three countries, and the old world order has been unable to stop him. That's why its destruction is a positive step.

This was stated by American Senator Lindsey Graham during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, February 13, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Graham spoke about the world order

The American senator responded to criticism from those who point out the destruction of the established order to which the world has become accustomed. He noted that this did not stop Putin from invading. He added that he is glad to see the old order being dismantled.

The senator questioned how effective the current world order has been, asking how many times Vladimir Putin has invaded. He added that nothing Europe had done in the past deterred Putin and, frankly, neither had past actions taken by the United States.

Read more:

California governor points to transatlantic split linked to Trump

Zelensky needs to hurry — Trump on the peace agreement

vladimir putin war russia invasion Lindsey Graham
Olha Antonovska - editor
Author
Olha Antonovska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information