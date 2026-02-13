US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has invaded three countries, and the old world order has been unable to stop him. That's why its destruction is a positive step.

This was stated by American Senator Lindsey Graham during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, February 13, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Graham spoke about the world order

The American senator responded to criticism from those who point out the destruction of the established order to which the world has become accustomed. He noted that this did not stop Putin from invading. He added that he is glad to see the old order being dismantled.

The senator questioned how effective the current world order has been, asking how many times Vladimir Putin has invaded. He added that nothing Europe had done in the past deterred Putin and, frankly, neither had past actions taken by the United States.

