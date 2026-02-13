Peace deal — Trump called on Zelensky to act

President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

President Donald Trump said that Russia wants to make a peace deal and end the war in Ukraine. He called on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to take action.

According to Novyny.LIVE, Trump made this statement to journalists as he left the White House.

Trump urged Zelensky to sign the peace agreement

A journalist asked Trump his opinion on holding elections in Ukraine before the summer of 2026. In response, the U.S. president said that Russia wants to make a deal and that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky needs to "act and hurry."

"Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky needs to hurry. If he doesn't, he'll lose a great opportunity," said Donald Trump.

