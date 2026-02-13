Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day California governor points to transatlantic split linked to Trump

California governor points to transatlantic split linked to Trump

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 February 2026 21:17
Newsom: Trump-era policies fuel tensions between Europe and the West
California Governor Gavin Newsom. Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that President Donald Trump's policies have created many divisions between Europe and the West. Most Americans do not support this course of action, he added.

According to Novyny.LIVE, Newsom made these comments at the Munich Security Conference. 

Advertisement

Trump's policies have created a division between Europe and the West

Newsom emphasized that the current White House position does not reflect that of the majority of Americans. He added that Donald Trump is destroying the world order. 

"The world order that the United States helped build after World War II is now being destroyed by one person: Donald Trump. But he doesn't represent the American people. This is temporary," said the California governor. 

Despite their differences, Newson recognizes Trump's efforts to advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. However, the governor believes that the current approach is ineffective and must be reconsidered if the U.S. wants to achieve real results.

USA Donald Trump politicians war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
