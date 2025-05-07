Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire is still in force, — Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

On Wednesday, May 7, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Russia had once again struck at our territory. At the same time, the aggressor country does not accept the ceasefire proposal.

The Ukrainian leader said it in his evening video address.

Strikes on Ukraine

Zelensky noted that today, in fact, there have been air raid alerts in our country all day. In particular, at night, there was another attack by Russian ballistic missiles and more than 140 drones. It was loud in Kyiv and other cities, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.

"We have been clearing the rubble in Kharkiv, Sumy, and the capital all day. I am grateful to all the people who are rescuing and helping every day. Every mobile firing group, every unit of Air Defense Systems and combat aircraft — I thank you for your effective duties," he said.

According to the President, work with partners continues every week to ensure that Ukrainian air is protected. Currently, they are discussing not only the acquisition of new Air Defence Systems and missiles for them, but also the possibility of localising the production of the necessary systems and missiles. He emphasized that this is one of the strategic decisions that are needed.

Ceasefire proposal

"It is absolutely true that the Russian skies are also restless today. Our proposal to stop the strikes, to cease fire for at least 30 days, remains in force — we are not withdrawing this proposal, which can give diplomacy a chance," Zelensky noted.

However, the world does not see a response from Russia, except for new strikes against Ukraine, which clearly demonstrates who initiated the war. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Russia must end its aggression, and it will have to do so, it is only a matter of time.

The President added that sanctions against Russia for this war would be increased, as well as the justice of the world would work.

Situation at the frontline

In addition, Zelensky heard the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

"We are defending the Ukrainian land from enemy activity in the border area. I want to thank every unit, all our soldiers, all our sergeants, and commanders today. Thank you all for your resilience and real strength, which Ukraine needs so much," he summarised.

As a reminder, the new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated that Ukraine could continue to rely on the Federal Republic of Germany in the fight against Russian aggression.

In addition, the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, called Russia's demands for a ceasefire "excessive".